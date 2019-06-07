Police arrest boys for breaking into elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three boys, two ages 14 and one 11 years old, were arrested Thursday night after a burglary call at a Wichita elementary school.

Police say when officers arrived at the Mueller Magnet Elementary school in the 2500 block of East 18th Street North, they saw the three boys leaving the school and wearing backpacks.

The trio was arrested and officers found laptops, digital cameras and other electronic items from the school in the backpacks.

One 14 year old and the 11 year old was arrested on suspicion of burglary while the other 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and obstruction.

The three were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

