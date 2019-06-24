Police arrest convicted felon in possession of firearm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 31-year-old convicted felon after a traffic stop and pursuit early Sunday.

At around 4:30 a.m., two officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Maxima driven by John Warner.

Police said Warner refused to stop and a short pursuit ended at Glendale and Lewis. Warner fled on foot and was armed with a gun. Officers located him and arrested him. The gun was recovered where Warner was arrested.

Another passenger, a man, fled on foot and was not located.

Warner was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, obstruct arrest, hit-and-run and traffic charges.

During the pursuit, a Wichita police car received minor damage when the Maxima was left in reverse.