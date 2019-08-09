Police arrest four teen in liquor store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested four teens in connection to a liquor store robbery.

The robbery happened Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m. at P&S Liquor in the 2000 block of East Pawnee.

According to police, the employees said three suspects entered the store. One was armed with a gun. The suspects demanded money, but employees refused. Instead, the suspects grabbed several bottles of liquor and fled.

Investigators worked to find the suspects. They arrested 18-year-old Bayleigh McMahon and 18-year-old Kaedon Greening and two 17-year-old males on suspicion of robbery.

Police said the case will presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

