Police arrest juvenile at Halstead High School

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – Halstead police took a juvenile into custody at a high school after being identified by staff as a “potential threat.”

The incident began Friday at 2:45 p.m. when the Halstead Police Department say they were made aware by USD 440 staff of a potential threat at Halstead High School.

Police say they investigated the situation and took a juvenile suspect into custody for suspicion of criminal threat.

Halstead Police Chief Josh Orem said he wants to “commend the USD 440 staff for their quick actions in notifying law enforcement about the situation.”

The juvenile in custody has not been identified.

The Halstead Police ask concerned parents to contact the USD 440 offices for information relating to their students.