Police arrest man after 3 shot, wounded outside Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man after an overnight shooting outside a Topeka hotel that injured three people.

Police say in a news release that officers were called around 2:40 a.m. Thursday to a Holiday Inn in north Topeka for a report of a fight.

Arriving officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both gave police a description of the shooter and were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

More than two hours later, police found a third shooting victim, who was also treated for injuries.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Jacob Reisinger on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, and criminal damage.

