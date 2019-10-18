Police arrest man after he allegedly robs Wichita Dollar General store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General store. It happened in the 2000 block of East 21st Street North around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the man and a second suspect entered the store and were wearing bandanas. They demanded money. One suspect pulled a knife and grabbed an employee by the neck. Money and a victim’s phone were taken. The employee received a minor injury.

Both suspects fled on foot. Officers located one suspect, identified a 26-year-old Donald Robinson, Jr. of Wichita. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and battery after police located evidence.

Investigators are working to locate the second suspect.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: