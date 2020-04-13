Police arrest man in connection to auto burglary and theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of felony evade and elude, burglary and theft.

On Sunday, officers responded to an area near 21st and Ridge to assist looking for a green GMC Sierra stolen from an apartment complex. Officers were also looking for a tan Chevrolet Silverado that was possibly involved with the auto theft as well as vehicle burglaries reported earlier in the morning.

An officer spotted the tan truck at West 2nd Street and Young and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated due to the driver’s erratic driving. Police eventually apprehended the driver, identified as Cody Scrimsher, after he stopped at West 2nd and Handley.

Police said their investigation revealed that Scrimsher was allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of N. Tyler, where a GPS was stolen. Police said Scrimsher has previously been arrested and convicted of charges that include criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated weapons violation, criminal possession of a weapon, theft, and driving while suspended.

This case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

