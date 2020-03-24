Police arrest man in connection to east Wichita home burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of burglary. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a burglary in the 3700 block of East Kellogg.

A woman arrived home and reported seeing a man going through a car in her driveway and a second man by an exterior shed. The woman stated both suspects fled on foot after she arrived. Several items were discovered missing from the vehicle and an unattached garage. Additionally, things inside the home had been moved and gone through.

Police arrived and arrested Raymond Polo. Police said they found stolen items and property in the area where he was arrested.

Police said Polo was booked for suspicion of burglary, theft, theft from a vehicle, an aggravated weapons violation, a Kansas Department of Corrections Arrest and Detain order, and an outstanding warrant.

LATEST STORIES: