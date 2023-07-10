9 shot, more injured after shooting in Old Town near the 200 block of N. Washington St. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced on Monday that they had arrested a 27-year-old man, suspected of being involved in the City Nightz club shooting that left nine people shot and two others injured.

According to a news release, the man was arrested on suspicion of one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Police announced on Friday that they had arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the shooting. On Saturday, police said they were looking for another man that was suspected of being involved.

Police had previously made an arrest in the case, but he was released after the Sedgwick County District Attorney said he would not be charged because he appeared “to have fired a weapon in response to shots fired by two different gunmen within the bar.”

The shooting happened on July 2. Police say officers in Old Town heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. and then saw people running out of the club.

As a result of the shooting, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said he was going to suspend the entertainment license for City Nightz.