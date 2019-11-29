Police arrest suspect in Thanksgiving shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrest a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Thanksgiving day.

A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg near Grant and South Bonn street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested 28-year-old Christopher Cox in east Wichita. Cox was booked for aggravated battery with a firearm and other charges.

A police sergeant on the scene told KSN that they believe that Cox and the victim know each other.