Police arrest suspect in Wichita shooting death

Crime

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed 30-year-old Blake Mayers.

William Moore, 51, of Wichita was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic battery, and murder in the first degree.

Blake Mayes, was found on his porch, suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday evening around 7 p.m. Mayes died of his wounds at a local hospital.

The Wichita Police Department says Mayes was shot during a disturbance at his residence on North Charles involving himself, his girlfriend Bobbie Williams-Cox, 36, of Topeka, Jesse Sweeney, 28, of Wichita, and Moore.

Police say they consider the remaining suspects, Bobbie Williams-Cox and Jesse Sweeney, who are still at large, to be armed and dangerous. If you know where any of them are, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories