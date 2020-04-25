Police arrest suspect in Wichita shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed 30-year-old Blake Mayers.

William Moore, 51, of Wichita was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic battery, and murder in the first degree.

Blake Mayes, was found on his porch, suffering from a gunshot wound Thursday evening around 7 p.m. Mayes died of his wounds at a local hospital.

The Wichita Police Department says Mayes was shot during a disturbance at his residence on North Charles involving himself, his girlfriend Bobbie Williams-Cox, 36, of Topeka, Jesse Sweeney, 28, of Wichita, and Moore.

Police say they consider the remaining suspects, Bobbie Williams-Cox and Jesse Sweeney, who are still at large, to be armed and dangerous. If you know where any of them are, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: