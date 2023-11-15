WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say they found the alleged suspect in a Wichita homicide in Texas. Now, they are working to get the 26-year-old man back to Kansas.

The victim, 24-year-old Brittnee Wicker, was found shot to death in a home in the 2300 block of S. Belmont Sunday evening.

The Wichita Police Department said she was likely killed during an act of domestic violence. On Tuesday, the WPD presented evidence to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Then, police began working with other law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, and discovered the alleged suspect was possibly in Texas.

The WPD coordinated with partners in Texas, particularly the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the man was arrested in Brownsville. Authorities are working to extradite him to Wichita.

If you are dealing with domestic abuse and violence, contact someone you trust or call 911 immediately. Find more information that can help by clicking here.