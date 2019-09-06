Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 35-year-old Steven Speakman on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said on Wednesday Aug. 21, around 2 a.m., they responded to a fight in a Dillons parking lot in the 2200 block of North Rock Road.

Officers located 33-year-old Haley Collins of Bel Aire unconscious with critical injuries. Collins was transported to the hospital.

“The investigation revealed ensued between acquaintances Speakman and Collins, when Speakman physically battered Collins causing his life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Collins died from his injuries,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Collin’s death is the 21st homicide of 2019.

