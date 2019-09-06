Breaking News
Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man’s death
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashing the Carolinas

Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man’s death

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Steven Speakman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 35-year-old Steven Speakman on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said on Wednesday Aug. 21, around 2 a.m., they responded to a fight in a Dillons parking lot in the 2200 block of North Rock Road.

Officers located 33-year-old Haley Collins of Bel Aire unconscious with critical injuries. Collins was transported to the hospital.

“The investigation revealed ensued between acquaintances Speakman and Collins, when Speakman physically battered Collins causing his life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Collins died from his injuries,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Collin’s death is the 21st homicide of 2019.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories