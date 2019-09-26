Police arrest three men in connection to a party brawl

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation made three arrests Wednesday evening related to a fight that occurred at a weekend party in Doniphan County.

The KBI was requested by the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a confrontation that occurred at a party at 159 Monument Rd. in Doniphan County on Sunday.

During the party, a 42-year-old white male received serious head injuries during a fight with other party attendees. He was transported by a family member to a home in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Dr., in Atchison, where police and EMS were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The injured man was transported by EMS to a local Atchison hospital. He was later transferred to a Kansas City area hospital where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Then, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, KBI agents served several search warrants and arrest warrants connected to the case. At 6 p.m., 44-year-old Scott A. Vandeloo, of Atchison, was arrested at 1712 Prairie View Rd. in Platte City, Mo. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, and booked into the Platte County Jail.

At approximately 7 p.m., 22-year-old Brian A. Spillman Jr., of Atchison, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery after surrendering at the intersection of Mineral Point Rd. and Monument Rd. in rural Doniphan County. Then, at around 8:30 p.m., Matthew C. Scherer, 30, of Atchison, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery when he surrendered at the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office at 219 S. Main St. in Troy. Both Spillman and Scherer were booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.

The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

