Police arrest two in death of 2-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested two people on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment after a 2-year-old boy was found not breathing. The boy later died.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Munnell.

Police, firefighters and EMS arrived and found a boy not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy was found to have extensive bruising on his body.

Two people, 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles, the mother, and 31-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, Aviles’ boyfriend, were both arrested.

The Sedgwick Regional Forensic Center will perform an autopsy.

Two other children were placed in protective police custody.

It is the third child death in Wichita.

KSN News will follow this story online on KSN.com.

