Wichita police arrest two men for allegedly inciting a riot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two men in connection to a social media post encouraging people to riot.

Police believe 20-year-old Michael Boston Jr. of Wichita and 19-year-old Rashawn Mayes of Park City were responsible for the post.

On Wednesday, police received information about a post encouraging others to meet at 21st and Arkansas at 7 p.m. and then traveling to other parts of Sedgwick County to engage in violence.

Police said the post that was shared thousands of times throughout Sedgwick County and surrounding areas, causing fear and panic to citizens and business owners.

On Wednesday evening, officers located Boston and Mayes, and they were arrested without incident. Both are being held on suspicion of incitement to riot.

“Those who promote and engage in violence will be arrested,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “They will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including federal charges.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: