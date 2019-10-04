Police arrest two teens after chase

Crime

by: KSN News

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two teens after a chase early Friday.

Police said around midnight, they observed a 16-year-old boy in a red Ford Freestyle. Police received information that the boy in that truck may be carrying a gun and drugs.

Officers attempted to stop the truck and a chase ensued. The truck crashed a Douglas and Richmond. Both passengers inside fled on foot, and officers arrested them. Police said a gun and drugs were found.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on criminal possession of firearm by juvenile, possession marijuana, resist arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake Center.

Another teen, 18-year-old Jacob Caddell, was arrested for outstanding warrants.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

