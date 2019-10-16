Police arrest two teens after firing gun into northwest Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly fired a gun into a home in northwest Wichita.

Police said it happened Monday morning in the 1600 block of North Robin.

Police said they responded to the home after an 80-year-old woman heard a loud noise outside. She discovered gunshot damage to her garage door and car inside. Another woman, 18, was also at home at the time. Both women were not injured.

Police said through their investigation, they learned that two 17-year-old boys were involved. They were booked on suspicion of discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. Police said they recovered the shotgun that was used.

Police said the shooting wasn’t random and that the 18-year-old woman knew the two suspects.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of charges.

