Police arrest a Wichita man on suspicion of child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 25-year-old Brietan Rader, of Wichita, on suspicion of child abuse, child endangerment, and several other drug-related charges.
Crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of West 13th street North on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a 9-month-old girl with serious injuries.
Police tell KSN that an investigation was initiated because of an incident that happened inside the apartment complex, eventually leading to the arrest Rader.
A 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were placed in police protective custody.
During the investigation, officers discovered a marijuana grow operation inside the apartment.
The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
