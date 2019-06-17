Police arrest woman for aggravated assault on an officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 36-year-old woman for two counts of aggravated assault on an officer. It happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

Police observed a woman in a black Nissan Versa. She was driving on three tires and a tire rim that was shooting sparks.

Officers attempted to stop the woman in the 2300 block of South Hydraulic. She fled to the 2200 block of South Kansas, drove through a fence, stopped and attempted to reverse the Nissan into the patrol car. She exited her car and ran on foot. Officers arrested her.

According to jail records, the woman is identified as Veronica Matias. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, DUI, possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property and driving while suspended.