WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department wants help finding the people who broke into a west Wichita business earlier this month. Investigators think the two may be connected to other burglaries in the area.

Police say two people broke into a building in the 3800 block of West Esthner early in the morning on Feb. 2. They got away with construction items from the company.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County posted surveillance video from the company to its YouTube page. It says the video shows the two suspects, one of them holding a pry bar.

If you recognize the people or have any information that could help police solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers promises that tipsters will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. You can also submit a tip online to StopCrime316.com.