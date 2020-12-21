Police: Webb Road closed between 13th and Central due to officer-involved incident from bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking that you avoid 13th and Webb Road due to an officer-involved incident stemming from a bank robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union.

Traffic is closed on Webb Road between Central and 13th Street.

