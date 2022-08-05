WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating following a burglary at Towne East Square.

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, WPD officers responded to a burglary report at the mall in the 7700 block of E. Kellogg Drive. A kiosk vendor working at the mall had called 911 to report that someone had broken into their kiosk and stolen merchandise.

Officers arrived and contacted employees of two jewelry kiosks who said someone broke into their booths. They said the thief got away with jewelry worth thousands of dollars. The crime is believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.