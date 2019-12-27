Police catch suspected car thief, offered donation for service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita car dealership is paying it forward after they say police caught a thief.

Surveillance video from Car Store USA shows a man taking off in a Dodge Challenger.

The dealership says the man also got away with two other vehicles; a Jeep Wrangler and Cadillac Escalade.

A manager of Car Store USA tells KSN News that police arrested the suspect Tuesday and were able to recover the Escalade.

Because of their work, the store manager says Car Store USA will donate $1,000 to the Wichita Police Department.

