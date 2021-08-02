Police chase ends in crash, two people with serious injuries in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Newton tried to stop a car in Newton Tuesday morning, but it kept going. They started chasing the vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle they were pursuing crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Main. The drivers of both vehicles have serious injuries and were transported to Wichita hospitals.

A spokesperson for the City of Newton says the driver police were pursuing is Devin Downs of Emporia. The Newton Police Department is still working on the details of the case, but the police chief says Downs will face felony charges.

