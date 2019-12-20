Police: Children, ages 9 and 10, vandalized Hutchinson church

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say two children, ages 9 and 10, vandalized a Hutchinson church Thursday evening. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

Fire crews responded to an alarm shortly after 5:00 at the First Congregational Church, 3410 N. Plum St. They found a fire as well as additional damage.

Police say two children vandalized a Hutchinson church. (Photo courtesy HutchPost.com)

Police say the two children got into the church through an unlocked door. Investigators say the children set some paper on fire then discharged fire extinguishers in classrooms, hallways, offices, the small chapel and the kitchen.

They also accuse the children of urinating on floors, throwing pop cans around until the cans burst, and stealing some items.

A police officer who was responding to a report of two missing juveniles found the children around 7 p.m.

Police say they compared the children’s shoe prints with those found in the church, questioned the children and the kids admitted to the crimes.

The 10 year old faces possible charges of arson, criminal damage to property, burglary and theft.

Police say a child-in-need-of-care case was filed for the 9 year old.

