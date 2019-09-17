Police confiscate large amount of meth in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large amount of meth was confiscated after a stop led to an arrest on I-135 in Salina.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 10:15 p.m. Monday an officer was monitoring traffic on I-135 and recognized a vehicle driven wanted on a couple of warrants.

Police say 30-year-old Torrean Hughley of Salina was taken into custody after a drug sniffing dog indicated narcotics in the vehicle. Police found a backpack on the floor of his Toyota containing six pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.

Hughley is under arrest for suspicion of distributing a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear as well a similar warrant in Harvey County.

LATEST STORIES: