Police: Deadly shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say one person is dead after a shooting in southeast Wichita Monday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. Wichita police arrived at the scene near the 9300 block of East Funston. Officers said they found a man in his 20s who was shot in his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.

This is not believed to be a random incident, and the case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

