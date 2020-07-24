Police: Dollar General on East Central robbed Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said the Dollar General store in the 1600 block of E. Central was robbed Thursday around 8:40 p.m.

Officers contacted two women inside. They reported that an unknown man entering the store, brandishing a handgun, and demanding money from the register. The employees gave the suspect cash, and he left and got into a white sedan. He was last seen traveling east on Central. The loss to the business was cash, and the employees were not injured.

The suspect was a 30 to a 35-year-old man with braids in a ponytail. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If anyone has information, they may call Wichita Police Department investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

