WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A newly released court document details the case investigators have put together against a man charged with murder in El Dorado. David Poulter, 46, is charged with the death of his girlfriend, Marie Edmonds, 56, who was found in a house fire.

El Dorado Fire and El Dorado Police got the call of a house fire just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the 300 block of N. Taylor Street. First responders learned there was someone inside. It took a few moments before they found Edmonds. They got her out through a window. She was unresponsive, and emergency personnel began trying to save her.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Fire Chief Tony Yaghjian told El Dorado Police Sergeant John Thompson that the other resident of the home should be detained because the resident said he lit the trash can on fire.

The sergeant identified the other resident as David Poulter. The document claims that Thompson overheard Poulter state that he did this. The sergeant said he noticed a cut on Poulter’s neck and right hand and then saw him put a knife to his neck. Thompson took the knife.

Thompson said he heard Poulter say, “I can’t live without her. I did this. I can’t live with it,” and “I lit the house on fire.”

Thompson said Poulter was walking around stating he killed somebody. Thompson asked another officer to keep an eye on Poulter, and he asked EMS to check Poulter’s injuries. Thompson said Poulter asked if “she” was alive or dead. Thompson told Poulter he did not know.

At some point, the deputy fire chief and Thompson tried to approach Poulter to ask about the fire. Poulter was walking away. The police officer who was keeping an eye on Poulter told him he wasn’t allowed to leave.

The affidavit says that Poulter got into a fighting stance and swung at the officer. The officer was not hit. Instead, he and others got Poulter to the ground and handcuffed him. While being detained, police say Poulter looked toward the house and said, “Rot in hell, b—-.”

When Poulter was in the back of a police vehicle, the deputy fire chief asked him where the trash can was and what was in it. Poulter told him it was by the couch in the front room and had paper in it. When the deputy chief asked what Poulter used to light the fire, Poulter said he wanted a lawyer. EMS then checked Poulter’s injuries.

Other police investigators began arriving at the scene and started the process of getting search warrants for the home and Poulter’s body.

Edmonds died from her injuries shortly after 8 a.m. Her body was taken to the Sedgwick County Forensic Center in Wichita for an autopsy.

Police started talking to neighbors to learn what they heard and saw. The neighbors said they heard Poulter yelling for Marie, that the house was on fire and that he tried to break out a window.

According to the affidavit, when Poulter was in a police department interview room, he told an officer, “Somebody has to die for you guys to do anything,” “I’ve been coming down here for the past year and a half, banging on the police door, trying to get y’all to arrest my f—— a–, but somebody has to f—— die to get arrested in this place,” and “I damn near killed this woman several f—— times.”

From the police station, Poulter was taken to the Butler County Jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated arson and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer. At the jail, workers claim he said, “I have to burn my goddamn house down and kill someone before I get any attention.”

Police say they searched records and found the victim was the sole owner of the home.

Around 10:45 a.m., a judge approved search warrants for the home and for retrieving any evidence from Poulter’s body. Poulter was taken to a Wichita hospital for a forensic exam while an investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal began processing the home.

Around 6 p.m., after Poulter was back at the jail, Detective Kayla Gatz interviewed him. She said Poulter admitted to using meth in the past couple of days. She said he also told her he has depression and hears voices and has been to Good Shepherd a few times, but not recently.

Gatz read Poulter his Miranda Warning. She said that he began talking before he signed the waiver.

According to her, Poulter said he had been up for a couple of days. He told her that Edmonds was in the bedroom, and he walked into the front room and put some stuff in the trash can on fire, but he thought it was out.

Gatz said that Poulter told her he left for a while but then returned and saw flames coming out the front door. He said he “busted” the door open and broke all the windows trying to get in.

After he said that, Gatz told Poulter she could not ask him any questions until he signed the Miranda Waiver, which he did.

According to the affidavit, Poulter said he started the fire with a small lighter, and there was paper in the trash can. He indicated that was the only fire he set in the home.

Gatz said that when she asked Poulter what made him want to start the fire, he said he was high and heard a radio voice. The document claims Poulter said he had been hearing voices constantly for three years.

According to Gatz, Poulter said that Edmonds was awake and playing on her phone and that he talked to her about ten minutes before he left the house.

The affidavit says that Poulter admitted to arguing with Edmonds because she wanted him to get off drugs. Gatz said that Poulter admitted to being upset, walking away and sitting on the couch, lighting a piece of paper, putting it in the trash can, and thinking it went out.

Gatz asked Poulter about the cut across the front of his neck. She said he told her he had tried to kill himself that morning. When she asked him about a cut and blisters on his hands, he said it was from trying to get into the house and the heat.

The detective said Poulter admitted to a fight with Edmonds before New Year’s in which he “smacked her in the jaw.”

Gatz asked Poulter if he meant to kill Edmonds in the fire. She said that he paused and said, “I don’t even know what happened.”

He then said he did not kill anybody. Gatz asked him to write a statement, and then she left the room while he wrote it. When she returned, he said he wanted a lawyer present, and she ended the interview.

Before she left, Gatz told Poulter she was sorry for his loss. She said he replied, “There will be another one before the night is over.”

When she asked him what he meant, she said he replied that he had no reason to live and would kill himself by morning. Gatz said she warned the jail workers about the statements.

Detective Scott Roberts interviewed the victim’s daughter about her mother’s relationship with Poulter. The daughter said Poulter was her mother’s boyfriend. The daughter said she had talked to Edmonds three days earlier, and her mother’s face was bruised, and it appeared her jaw was broken and that she was scared. The daughter said Poulter had harmed her mother before.

Roberts contacted the jail and added suspicion of first-degree murder to the potential charges against Poulter.

The affidavit goes on to say that Lt. Jeffery Murphy reviewed a diary found in the home. Murphy noted that he could not be sure the diary belonged to Edmonds, but he did note some entries that he believes are important:

Oct. 9, 2021: The person wrote about having a goose egg from being struck by a pool stick

Oct. 10: Wrote about being afraid “D” would mistake them for someone else and stab them to death

Nov. 10: Wrote about being tired of being everyone’s punching bag

Nov. 17: Wrote about being everyone’s punching bag, physically, emotionally, and mentally

Dec. 7: Wrote about Poulter being completely on edge

Jan. 2: Wrote about having a black eye

Jan. 4: The person wrote that Poulter keeps saying that the person owes him money, that Poulter wants to completely destroy the person and the person’s mind. The writer states that a man that hits a woman is not a man.

Jan. 5: Writer talks about being pretty much alone in a “bat cave,” going into the living room to talk to “D,” and hoping things get better. Writer says “D” stated he realized what is going on is not the writer’s fault and indicates he is struggling.

Jan. 6: Writer refers to being in “bat cave” all day, and that the one time they went into the living room, “D” was upset. Writer said Dave kept checking on the writer about every half hour or so. Writer said they don’t have the strength emotionally to even try to think about arguing or fussing with anybody, that the write is emotionally drained which makes them physically weak.

Detective Roberts wrote the probable cause affidavit on Jan. 10. The next day, Poulter was charged with:

Murder in the first degree Aggravated arson Attempted battery against a law enforcement officer

Poulter’s next court date is set for Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing.