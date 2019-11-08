Police: Felon found with drugs and guns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson man is back behind bars after police say they found drugs and weapons in his home.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers with the Hutchinson Police Department and the Kansas Department of Corrections conducted an investigation at a residence in the 100 block of W. 10th Avenue.

They say the home belongs to Tanner Edwards, 25, who is on parole for convictions that include aggravated assault on law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say during the search, they found distribution amounts of cocaine, Xanax and marijuana, plus three loaded firearms and $1,035. Police believe the money is drug proceeds and they seized it.

Edwards was arrested on suspicion of: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and felon in possession of a firearm.

State Parole also placed an arrest and detain order on Edwards.

