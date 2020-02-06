Live Now
Police: Fight over Super Bowl leads to violence and man’s arrest

Keith Hicks (Courtesy Finney County Sheriff’s Office)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a Garden City man got so upset over the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, he allegedly hit his girlfriend, pointed a gun at her face and said he was going to kill her.

Garden City dispatchers say a woman called them around 10 p.m. Sunday to say a man was trying to kill her and had a shotgun pointed at her face.

Officers went to the home on the east side of town and arrested Keith Hicks, 24, on the front steps of the home.

Police say Hicks and the woman were dating and began to argue over the Super Bowl. They say Hicks became angry when the Chiefs won.

Police booked Hicks into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat and endangering a child.

