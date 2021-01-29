Police find body of woman in Lawrence home following tip

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence have found the body of a woman in her home and are investigating her death as a homicide after police in Topeka contacted the Lawrence department with a tip in the case.

Lawrence police say in a news release that Topeka police officials reported they had a man in custody for an unrelated investigation who may have been involved in the killing of a Lawrence woman.

Lawrence officers who went to the woman’s home on Wednesday found the body of 41-year-old Jennifer Marie Mosby. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but have not said how she died. Police in Topeka were holding the 43-year-old man as a suspect in Mosby’s death.