Police find gator, drugs in Junction City home

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A baby gator wasn’t the only thing the Junction City Police Department found while serving a search warrant Wednesday evening.

The department said they also found heroin, cocaine, marijuana and firearms at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street.

Junction City police arrested Laurent Vanarsdale Jackson, 37, of Junction City and a juvenile in the home.

Jackson faces possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, felony possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal threat.

Police turned over the gator, they named Flash-bang, to the Milford Nature Center. It is against city ordinance to have gators inside city limits.

LT Odell wrangled a gator today while assisting the Drug Operations Group serve a search warrant in the 300 block of…

Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

READ MORE STORIES ON KSN.COM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories