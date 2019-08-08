Police find gator, drugs in Junction City home

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A baby gator wasn’t the only thing the Junction City Police Department found while serving a search warrant Wednesday evening.
The department said they also found heroin, cocaine, marijuana and firearms at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street.
Junction City police arrested Laurent Vanarsdale Jackson, 37, of Junction City and a juvenile in the home.
Jackson faces possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, felony possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal threat.
Police turned over the gator, they named Flash-bang, to the Milford Nature Center. It is against city ordinance to have gators inside city limits.
