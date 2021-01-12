Police find large stash of stolen property in Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in Kansas and Missouri expect to spend most of the week sorting through hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Police say officers found hundreds of items at a property in Shawnee — including ATVs, tools, trailers and weapons.

The property was found after Lenexa police received a tip during the weekend.

On Monday, Kyle Davey, of Shawnee, was charged with two counts of felony theft and two drug charges.

The items were stolen from several cities in Johnson County and from Jackson County, Missouri. Investigators have returned items to 11 victims so far.

