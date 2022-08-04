GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after a family disturbance turned violent in Garden City Wednesday.

The Garden City Police Department said the man was at his home in the north part of town with a family member. According to investigators, the 21-year-old became angry and began pushing the relative and damaging property.

The victim later told police that they went for a drive around town to get the 21-year-old to calm down. The victim was driving and claims that the 21-year-old began punching.

Police say the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, but the 21-year-old man allegedly threatened more harm if they did not stay.

When they got back home, the 21-year-old got out. The family member drove away and notified the police.

Officers arrived around 9 p.m. They searched the area and found the suspect hiding outside his home.

They arrested him and booked him into jail on suspicion of: