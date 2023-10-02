WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it has identified a suspect in the 1989 murder of Krista Martin. But the suspect they have identified died in a car crash in Tennessee in 1999.

It was 34 years ago Monday that Martin was found beaten to death in her apartment in the 500 block of S. Osage. She was 20 years old.

The WPD collected DNA evidence at the crime scene, but technology at the time could not solve the case.

Police say they continued to work the case and check the DNA as more advanced technology became available.

In recent years, police got the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help with the case. In 2022, WPD partnered with private industry genealogists to scrutinize DNA profiles to identify a suspect.

The WPD said Paul Hart emerged as a possible suspect in April 2023, but investigators learned he died in a crash in March 1999.

In June, a WPD investigator and an FBI agent traveled to Arkansas to get DNA samples from Hart’s direct relatives. Through interviews and getting the DNA samples tested, the WPD said they confirmed that Hart was the suspect in Martin’s murder.

Investigators took the case to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Bennet confirmed that if Hart were still alive, he would be charged with Martin’s death.