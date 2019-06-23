Authorities look for woman who dragged a sheriff’s deputy with vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are looking for a woman who allegedly injured a sheriff’s deputy after evading a traffic stop.

Authorities say that a woman, identified as Melissa Heinzman, was stopped by a deputy Sunday afternoon near 21st Street and I-135.

The deputy discovered that Heinzman had several arrest warrants and asked her to step out of the SUV.

The suspect allegedly attempted to drive away and dragged the deputy about 100 feet after some equipment was caught on the vehicle.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries to the foot.

Heinzman was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate tag number 317 GMM. She is wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants. Her felony warrant out of Sedgwick County is for violation of the offender registration act.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-874-6449

Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.



You can also visit Crime Stoppers and clicking the “submit a tip“ icon.