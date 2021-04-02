Police ID Kansas man in home killed by stray bullet from firefight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man killed inside his home by a stray bullet from a gun battle that took place outside on the street.

Police say 50-year-old Mark Winner was hit during the Wednesday afternoon shooting that stemmed from an argument involving a group of people on the normally quiet residential street.

Police say Winner was found dead inside his home with a gunshot wound. Police have not given other details of the shooting, but witnesses along the stretch of Farrow Avenue told news outlets they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

Police said Friday that no arrests have been made.