Police ID Kansas man in home killed by stray bullet from firefight

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man killed inside his home by a stray bullet from a gun battle that took place outside on the street.

Police say 50-year-old Mark Winner was hit during the Wednesday afternoon shooting that stemmed from an argument involving a group of people on the normally quiet residential street.

Police say Winner was found dead inside his home with a gunshot wound. Police have not given other details of the shooting, but witnesses along the stretch of Farrow Avenue told news outlets they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

Police said Friday that no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories