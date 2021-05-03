Police ID man killed inside Kansas apartment; arrest made

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found shot to death Saturday in a Prairie Village apartment unit and announced an arrest in the case.

Prairie Village police say 70-year-old John Hoffman died in the apartment after being shot several times. Officers were called to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. Saturday and found Hoffman’s bullet-riddled body.

Police say a suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody. Police have not released the name of the person arrested or given a motive for the shooting.

