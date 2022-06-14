WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a 14-year-old boy who was shot on Monday has died. They say he was Jalen Reed of Wichita. They have also arrested a 16-year-old boy in the case.

Police say Reed was with the 16-year-old at a home n the 1900 block of S. Shiloh over the noon hour on Monday. They say the older boy was recklessly pointing a gun at Reed when a single shot was fired, hitting Reed in the upper body.

The 16-year-old and another juvenile tried to take Reed to the hospital, but their car broke down at Harry and Doreen, about a block west of Rock Road.

Police and EMS got the call just before 1 p.m. EMS took Reed to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested the 16-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. The WPD plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office.

A WPD spokesperson said the investigation is continuing. If you have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.