Police identify suspect in east Wichita shooting

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday morning’s shooting as 29-year-old Byron Brown. Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened Saturday around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10,000 block of East Boston.

Police believe Brown shot his 24-year-old girlfriend multiple times before fleeing the scene. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Brown and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

