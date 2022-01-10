Police identify theft suspects following deputy-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 55-year-old Lisa Young, of Wichita, and 31-year-old Able Molina, also of Wichita, for allegedly stealing from a business.

At 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 9, an off-duty Sedgwick County Sherriff’s deputy was alerted to a theft taking place at a business located at Harry and Webb. The deputy headed to the business, where they found the suspects still outside. One of the suspects then started to drive a vehicle toward the deputy. The deputy fired one round into the vehicle heading toward him, which did not strike any of the occupants of the vehicle. After the shot was fired, the suspects sped off in the same vehicle.

A short time later, the suspects were arrested by WPD, who located the vehicle near Oliver and Morris.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the Professional Standards Unit of the sheriff’s office were then notified.

Young was booked for aggravated assault and drug charges. Molina was booked for theft and drug charges.

The deputy involved is 34 years old and was not injured. They have been a patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

After the criminal investigation is complete, it will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.