Police identify woman stabbed to death in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman stabbed to death last week in suburban Kansas City has been identified.

The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe, Kansas, police on Thursday identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20.

Police were called to a home for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

