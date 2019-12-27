Police identify woman stabbed to death in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman stabbed to death last week in suburban Kansas City has been identified.
The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe, Kansas, police on Thursday identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20.
Police were called to a home for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
