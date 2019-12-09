Police in Arkansas City investigating mail thefts

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is seeking any leads about several mail thefts that apparently occurred during the weekend in southwest Arkansas City.

Officers were dispatched about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of South Sixth Street for a report of mail in the roadway. They found numerous pieces of mail belong to area residents at that location.

Further investigation determined mail had been removed from mailboxes at seven area houses and some of the mail had been opened, as well.

Arkansas City residents are encouraged to check the mail daily and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.

An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.

