Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an apartment complex early Tuesday.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers were sent to the Terrace Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a death, and arriving officers found the body of a man in his 20s.

Police say the man had been shot. His name has not yet been released. Police had not reported an arrest in the case by mid-morning Tuesday.

The death marked the 10th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year.

