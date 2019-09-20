Police in search of person who removed ATM

Salina, Kan (KSNW)- The Salina Police is asking help from the community about and incident that occurred between Sept. 16 at 6:20 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 5:25 a.m.

According to the Salina police department an unknown person entered the Tony’s Pizza Event Center located at 800 The Midway, Salina, and removed a Sunflower Bank ATM.

They later destroyed the ATM and removed the contents. The suspects apparently threw a brick through a southern window of the main lobby and gained access to the facility.

With the value of the destroyed ATM machine, the costs of the damage to the facility, and theft of the ATM money, the total loss overall is $31,460.00.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name. 2019-32492

