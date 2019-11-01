Police investigate a sexual assault case near Garden City Community College

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near Garden City Community College.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, officers of the Garden City Police Department were called to St. Catherine Hospital for a reported rape.

Officers were told by a woman that she had been sexually assaulted at her vehicle, which was parked near the area of the Garden City Community College.

The woman, who has not been identified, says she was approached from behind by an unknown man who forced her into her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being approximately 6-feet-tall, with an athletic build, and brown or black messy-curly hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing:

black sweat pants

gray hooded sweatshirt

black T-shirt

dark colored baseball-style hat

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this investigation, contact the Garden City Police Department (620)-276-1300.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620)-275-7807.

You can also text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

*The person(s) involved has not yet been convicted of a crime, and are presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person(s) accused may be found guilty by a court of law.