Police investigate shooting in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach Sunday morning.

Police say they were initially dispatched to The Reserves at Cimarron Valley on 2804 6 Ave. for a noise complaint.

When police arrived at the scene, officers attempted to make contact with individuals inside the complex’s welcome center, but people refused to open the door.

Around 4 a.m., police were dispatched back to the apartment complex with reports that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found out that the 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he is in stable condition.

During the police investigation, officers were able to identify a potential suspect involved in the shooting.

LATEST STORIES: