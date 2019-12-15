Police investigate stabbing in Augusta

1  of  169
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Aging Products Inc. Aldersgate United Methodist Church Andover - USD 385 Andover Senior Center Anthony-Harper - USD 361 API Friendship Meals Belle Plaine API Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Asbury Church Ashland - USD 220 Attica - USD 511 Augusta - USD 402 Augusta New Generation Learning Center Augusta Senior Center Basic Beginnings Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Transit Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Wichita Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cheney - USD 268 Circle - USD 375 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Cowley County CC Derby - St. Mary Elementary Derby - USD 260 Derby Faith Lutheran Preschool Derby Jack and Jill Preschool Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 El Dorado - USD 490 Eldorado Senior Center Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Flinthills - USD 492 Friendship Meals - Anthony Friendship Meals - Hutchinson Goddard - USD 265 Goessel - USD 411 Grace Med Health Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haysville - USD 261 Haysville Krayola Korner Haysville Peachwood Early Learning Center Haysville River Church Academy Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Hoisington - USD 431 Holy Cross Lutheran - Wichita Holy Spirit Catholic -Goddard Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Kansas Department Revenue-Taxation Office - Wichita Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 KU Medical School Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Maize - USD 266 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Mulvane - USD 263 Newman University Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody Senior Center Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Renwick - USD 267 Rolla - USD 217 Rose Hill Public Schools - USD 394 Rose Hill Senior Center Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Zoo Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 St John-Hudson - USD 350 St. Ceceilia - Haysville St. Peter Catholic School Schulte Stafford - USD 349 Sterling - USD 376 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Valley Center - USD 262 Valley Center Public Library Victory in the Valley - Wichita Waconda - USD 272 Wichita - Friends University Wichita - Life Prep Academy Wichita - The Independent School Wichita - Trinity Academy Wichita - USD 259 Wichita Adult Day Services Wichita Adventist Christian Acad. Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Cairn Health Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Catholic Schools Wichita Central Community Preschool Wichita Children's Mercy Wichita Collegiate Wichita Discovery Place Wichita Discovery Place Preschool Wichita East Heights UMC Preschool Wichita Erin is Hope Foundation Wichita First United Methodist Church Wichita Friends Elementary School Wichita Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Wichita Head Start & Early Head Start Wichita Honey Tree Branches and Academy Wichita Independent Living Resource Center Wichita Joyful Noise Academy Wichita Kansas Children's Service League Wichita Kansas Humane Society Wichita Kidslink Christian Preschool Wichita Meals and Wheels Wichita Medical Loan Closet Wichita Montessori School Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita NexStep Adult Education Wichita Orion Parklane Wichita People First Services Wichita Primrose School East and West Wichita Red Barn Child Care Wichita Rolph Literary Academy/Fundmental Learning Center Wichita St. Paul's United Methodist Church Wichita State University Wichita The Looking Glass Wichita West Heights Preschool Wichita Westwood Preschool WSU Tech (WATC)

Police investigate stabbing in Augusta

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent two Augusta residents to the hospital.

It happened Saturday around 12:20 p.m. when police were dispatched to the southern part of the city for a disturbance.

Dana Haynes, 59, is in critical condition while Jeffrey Carley, 58, sustained serious injuries. Police says Haynes was found with multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center by Butler County EMS.

Officers booked on man, 28-year-old Wayne Riggins, into the Butler County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories