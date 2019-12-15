Police investigate stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent two Augusta residents to the hospital.

It happened Saturday around 12:20 p.m. when police were dispatched to the southern part of the city for a disturbance.

Dana Haynes, 59, is in critical condition while Jeffrey Carley, 58, sustained serious injuries. Police says Haynes was found with multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center by Butler County EMS.

Officers booked on man, 28-year-old Wayne Riggins, into the Butler County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery.

LATEST STORIES: